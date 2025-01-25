Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Position Increased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,671,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 609,036 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 421,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 382,265 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,706,000. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4,951.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 239,476 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,503,000 after buying an additional 230,951 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

