DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,391 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF worth $22,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DCRE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $52.19.

About DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

