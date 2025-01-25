Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $285.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.14. The stock has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $2,592,327. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

