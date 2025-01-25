Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,615,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,885,000 after buying an additional 4,013,996 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $269,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,005,000 after buying an additional 2,966,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,478,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,104,000 after buying an additional 2,443,612 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

