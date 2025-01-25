Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $41.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $41,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

