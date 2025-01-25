Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 512,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 154,525 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 119.2% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,034.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

