Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

CGDV stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

