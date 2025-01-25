Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,212 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $130.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

