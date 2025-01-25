Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.3% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

NYSE XOM opened at $108.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $477.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

