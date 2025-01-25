East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 143,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 103,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

East Japan Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.