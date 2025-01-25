Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 339,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.68 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

