Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $784.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $624.68 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $775.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $850.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.22.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

