Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and traded as high as $30.21. Empire shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 470 shares changing hands.
Empire Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.
