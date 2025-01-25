Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.44 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($1.01). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.01), with a volume of 1,127,660 shares trading hands.

Empiric Student Property Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £491.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.81.

Empiric Student Property Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity at Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Duncan Garrood bought 25,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £17,974.36 ($22,442.70). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

