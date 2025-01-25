Encompass More Asset Management Has $307,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Encompass More Asset Management trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

