Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 19,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 17,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $356.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

