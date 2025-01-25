Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $82.27 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $684.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Rena Nigam purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.50 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,692.50. This trade represents a 52.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,878.77. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

