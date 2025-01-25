Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 13,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $302.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.32.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $277.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.96. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $223.06 and a one year high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.49%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

