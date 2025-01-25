Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 5,606 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 3.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 73,611 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

