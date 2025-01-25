Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $675.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $728.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $940.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $666.25 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

