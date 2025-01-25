Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 226,895 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1,260.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,895 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

