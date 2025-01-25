F & M Bank Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FMBM stock remained flat at $19.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 786. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. F & M Bank has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.37.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

