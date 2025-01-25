Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 954 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $87,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.52 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.