Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 50,235 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,235 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $190,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

