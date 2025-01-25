FingerMotion Awarded Multiple Contracts to Deliver Vehicles Equipped With Advanced Satellite Communication Command Platform

Singapore / Newsfile / January 23, 2025 / FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) (the “Company” or “FingerMotion”), a mobile services, data and technology company, has recently secured contracts from various agencies to provide emergency response system vehicles with FingerMotion’s Advanced Mobile Integrated Command and Communication Platform (the “C2 Platform”) to enhance communication and coordination capabilities.

These contracts were obtained through a competitive public tender process that scrutinized technical capabilities, cost-effectiveness, and regulatory compliance. FingerMotion’s subsidiary, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“JiuGe Technology”), emerged as the preferred partner, offering tailored solutions that go beyond customer requirements.

CEO of FingerMotion, Martin Shen, expressed enthusiasm about the new Emergency Response Program contracts. Shen stated that the C2 Platform equipped emergency response vehicles are pivotal in bridging communication gaps during emergencies. The platform ensures efficient and effective actions by first responders during time-critical rescue and response efforts, building trust with emergency response agencies. FingerMotion plans to widen its market reach by collaborating with partners in this domain.

The Emergency Response Program, jointly engineered by JiuGe Technology and SAIC Motor Corporation Ltd. (“SAIC Maxus”), features the Advanced Satellite Emergency Command Platform. This system includes in-vehicle communication units, smart PTZ cameras, satellite terminals for continuous video, voice, and data communication, unmanned aerial vehicles, and multimedia command systems that integrate mobile, satellite, and private networks.

By integrating mobile and satellite connectivity, the platform guarantees seamless communication for first responders and agencies, allowing real-time receipt of accurate and critical information for effective decision-making and mission planning.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company primarily focused on mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. With a growing user base, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to offer to its users. FingerMotion’s vision is to escalate user growth organically, building an engaged ecosystem of users who utilize its innovative applications. The goal is to expand the customer base to over 1 billion users in the Chinese market and later into other regional markets.

Apart from historical facts, the content in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” under applicable United States securities laws. These statements are based on forecasts, estimates, and assumptions of management. While these forward-looking statements are deemed reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties, many beyond the company’s control. Actual results could vary due to economic conditions, market changes, technological failures, and other factors discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not commit to updating forward-looking statements unless required. No securities offer is implied.

