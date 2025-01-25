First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 47 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $224.69 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.