First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.93 and last traded at $79.81. 32,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 73,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.