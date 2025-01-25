First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $28,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

