First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 884,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,714 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRPT. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 203.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

