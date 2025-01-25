Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 925 shares traded.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
