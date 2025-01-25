Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $11.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.