Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Shares Up 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 4,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- What is a support level?
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.