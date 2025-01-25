Future Vision II Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVNNU) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVNNU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 34,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Future Vision II Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38.

About Future Vision II Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 30, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

