GASFRAC Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSFVF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GASFRAC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 955,400 shares changing hands.
GASFRAC Energy Services Stock Performance
About GASFRAC Energy Services
GASFRAC Energy Services, Inc provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and gas companies in Canada and the United States. It develops patented waterless Liquid Petroleum Gas gel. The company’s services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GASFRAC Energy Services
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.