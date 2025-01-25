Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 488117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
Gemfields Group Trading Up 2.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £68.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.05.
Gemfields Group Company Profile
Gemfields is a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world).
