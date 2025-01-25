General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27, Zacks reports. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Electric updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.100-5.450 EPS.

General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $207.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

