Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 1,842,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,205,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

GETY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $10,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,175,262 shares in the company, valued at $182,471,144.52. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,706,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,312,013.50. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,241,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,468. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Getty Images by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

