Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.97 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.96 ($0.17). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 13.99 ($0.17), with a volume of 36,754 shares.

Glanbia Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. The firm has a market cap of £36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.53.

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.