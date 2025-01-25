Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,459 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after buying an additional 285,621 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,810,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 856,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,394,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 631,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $133.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

