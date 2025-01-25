Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $415.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $310.51 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.