Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 72,477 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,477 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 4.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $73,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.