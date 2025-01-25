Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 838 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,787 shares of company stock worth $53,972,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of JCI stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.