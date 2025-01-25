Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.57.

UNP stock opened at $248.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.22. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

