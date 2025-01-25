Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,684 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $43,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $610,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XFIV stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

