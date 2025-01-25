Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 973,485 Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,485 shares during the period. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF makes up about 2.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $108,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,017,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,557,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 179,837 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter worth $7,030,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter worth $6,902,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $48.01 on Friday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

