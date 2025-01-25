Grange Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Grange Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,072 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Grange Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 758,189 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 552,990 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542,443 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

