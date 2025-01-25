Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $31,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,227,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $155.79 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

