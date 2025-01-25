Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 36 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $295.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
