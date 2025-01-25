Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

