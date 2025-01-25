Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $21,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.21 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

